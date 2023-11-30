WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots
Elfie Contest

Mississippi State linebacker declares for NFL Draft

Nathaniel ‘Bookie’ Watson made the announcement Wednesday
Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) is sacked by Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel...
Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) is sacked by Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Kentucky won 24-3. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the best defensive players in the SEC is headed to the next level, as Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel ‘Bookie’ Watson declared for the NFL Draft Wednesday.

Watson made the announcement on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) Wednesday evening.

Earlier this month, Watson was the first Bulldog ever to be named a final for the Butkus Award, given to the best linebacker in college football. Watson led the SEC in sacks (10) and tackles (137) this season. Watson compiled 379 tackles and 35 sacks in 57 games over six seasons at Mississippi State.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors in the Gulf Park Estates held one final push against a proposed RV resort before a...
Gulf Park Estates residents hold one last push before voting on proposed RV resort
In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in...
Shannen Doherty says her cancer has spread to her bones: ‘I don’t want to die’
Ocean Springs board decide on Urban Renewal Plan
Ocean Springs shares city redevelopment updates with citizens
This holiday season, we’re focusing on organizations giving back to the community throughout...
Making Spirits Bright: Let’s Go Gulf Coast
FILE - Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy stand on a street in New Orleans, Feb. 1, 2013. A lawyer for...
Couple who inspired ‘The Blind Side’ to remove references to Michael Oher being adopted

Latest News

Angel Reese and Kim Mulkey
Angel Reese will return from four-game absence in highly anticipated Final Four rematch, Mulkey says
JSU’s female kicker steps away from soccer to pursue football career
Patrick Shegog (center) stands with fellow Conerly Trophy finalists, Nathaniel Watson (L) and...
Patrick Shegog wins 2023 C Spire Conerly Trophy
LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels
LSU’s Jayden Daniels named among finalists for National Quarterback Award, Collegiate Player of the Year awards
6 Alcorn, 5 JSU players named to All-SWAC teams
6 Alcorn, 5 JSU players named to All-SWAC teams