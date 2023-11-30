Local veterinarians warn of ‘mystery dog illness’ moving across the country

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - While many people around the country are coming down with the flu, dogs are coming down with something too. But, veterinarians can’t identify what’s causing it.

What’s being dubbed the “Mystery Illness” spreading to canines in the U.S., is an unknown respiratory infection that more and more veterinarians are seeing.

Including Dr. Michael Randall, owner of Randall Veterinary Hospital in Byram, who may have seen one of Mississippi’s first cases Tuesday morning.

“This particular dog, Elvis, that we saw today, recently got groomed, and about seven to eight days later, he came down with these symptoms, and that’s the typical course of it. Seven to fourteen days,” said Dr. Randall.

Elvis was one of the first dogs inside the clinic Tuesday morning, and while he showed symptoms of an unknown illness, Dr. Randall couldn’t identify if Elvis had the mystery illness.

Since Elvis’ case cannot be immediately confirmed as the one giving researchers headaches, there are currently 14 states that have reported cases.

“We don’t know if there’s a new virus or whatever it may be that is emerging. We just haven’t identified yet,” said Dr. Jessica Moore, Veterinarian Associate at Luckney Animal Hospital in Flowood.

If you’re the proud owner of a dog or multiple dogs, these are the symptoms you need to be looking out for.

Respiratory issues

Coughing

Sneezing

Ocular Discharge (Runny Eyes)

Fever

Similar to how COVID-19 is spread among humans, the unknown illness in dogs can be spread in many ways.

“They get them from direct contact, aerosol sneezing, and coughing. So, if you’re not having any face-to-face interaction with other animals, then your animal should be perfectly safe,” said Dr. Moore.

In an effort to help prevent your dog(s) from falling severely ill due to this, both veterinarians recommend you make sure their vaccinations are up to date.

If they do, here’s what you need to do.

“Get them to the vet, get them to a doctor, let a doctor check them out, and go and get some treatment starting early, early care can ease the symptoms and make life even easier for the owner,” said Dr. Randall.

So far, there is no indication that this illness is harmful to humans.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.