Hurricane season 2023 ends, South MS spared again

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Can you think of a day that many Gulf Coast residents look forward to every year? One of those days for sure is the final day of hurricane season. And it has finally arrived!

Hurricane season 2023 wraps up with above-normal activity, according to NOAA. There were 20 named storms which actually ranked for 4th highest since 1950!

Even though we had an El Nino pattern which typically reduces the amount of Atlantic tropical activity, the record-warm water temps may have been enough of a factor to boost the number of storms.

The strongest storm was Hurricane Lee which reached category five strength out over the Atlantic waters. And Hurricane Idalia was the only hurricane in 2023 to make a U.S. landfall. Areas near the Florida Big Bend region saw significant impacts from Idalia in late August including more than seven feet of storm surge and widespread flooding rain.

Fortunately, South Mississippi was spared from any tropical systems for the second year in a row. Hopefully that streak continues for many years to come!

Take a look at the details in the images below:

2023 ranked for 4th most named storms since 1950, according to NOAA. 3rd place was 2021, 2nd place was 2005, and 1st place was 2020. (WLOX)

Hurricane season 2023 comes to an end with above-normal activity. (WLOX)

Only three named storms entered in the Gulf of Mexico in 2023: Tropical Storm Arlene was in June. And Tropical Storm Harold and Hurricane Idalia were in August. (WLOX)

20 named storms formed in Hurricane season 2023. Most of them stayed away from the US mainland. (WLOX)

20 storms were named in 2023. The strongest was Lee which reached category five out in the Atlantic. (WLOX)

NOAA's forecast for Hurricane Season 2023 was right on target for number of named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes. There were more named storms than normal and more than last year. (WLOX)

