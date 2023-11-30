Fly Llama owner certified Master Cicerone, among 28 certified globally

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The owner and brewmaster of Fly Llama in Biloxi achieved a certification that only a handful of people around the world can claim, and the only one in Mississippi.

David Reese received Cicerone Certification’s Master level after ten years of pursuing the prestigious title. He is one of 28 who hold the accolade.

“It’s a grueling process. The test itself is brutal and you feel like you went to battle afterward. It took me three times to pass,” Reese told WLOX News. “A Cicerone -- the word literally translates out to Guide. It’s a guide of the beer world. Basically, we’re tested on our knowledge of brewing, food and beer pairing, tasting abilities, overall we’re trained to be well-rounded guides to the beer world.”

The Cicerone Certification Program was started in 2007 by Ray Daniels, a heavy hitter in the beer world and a name recognized by many brewmasters. There are four levels of the certification. 150,000 individuals have received the first level: certified beer server. To gain the fourth level is a challenge few have overcome.

“It has less than a 10 percent pass rate,” explained Reese. “It’s a very difficult test. During the tasting portion, they’ll put seven beers in front of you that are blind and you have to tell them what the style of beer it is. There’s over a hundred and four recognized styles of beer. There’s a total of seven hours of essays over the two days. For my test I turned in almost 70 pages of written essays for it.”

Reese said that his passion for beer-fueled his decade-long pursuit of the certification.

“It was all about the journey, really. Gaining the level of knowledge that you need to pass the test really made me a better brewer, made me a better taster, made me more well rounded and able to do my craft a little better.”

The achievement comes as Fly Llama prepares to expand its operation and increase the distribution of its 32 varieties of beer to markets in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama.

“I sure hope so. It’s a scary time to expand for breweries, not a lot of breweries are expanding right now. We didn’t expect to expand this fast. We never expected to. But it’s been great. It’s been a labor of love. My joy comes from sitting in the tap room and seeing people enjoy our products and having a good time. That’s what beer ultimately is -- it’s just about enjoying life and having a smile on your face. We do our best to make great beer but we wouldn’t be here without Biloxi and the coast.”

