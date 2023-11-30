WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots
Elfie Contest

FBI releases rendered images of man found in barrel during Lake Mead drought

Investigators have released new images of what a man found inside a barrel in Lake Mead would have looked like, in hopes of discovering his identity. (Source: KVVU)
By FOX5 Staff, Kim Passoth and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Investigators have released new images of what a man found inside a barrel in Lake Mead would have looked like, in hopes of discovering his identity.

Clark County and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a victim of a homicide at Lake Mead who they believe was killed decades ago.

The body was discovered in a barrel at Hemenway Harbor at Lake Mead on May 1, 2022, when the reservoir was experiencing an extreme drought. The man died from a gunshot wound, the county reported.

Clark County shared facial approximation images created by the FBI’s lab in Quantico, Virginia based on the remains on Wednesday. Authorities said that they hope that by releasing the images to the public, investigators will be able to identify the victim.

Authorities ask for help identifying remains that were found in barrel at Lake Mead
Authorities ask for help identifying remains that were found in barrel at Lake Mead(Clark County)

KVVU spoke to the Clark County Coroner after the images were released.

“Our hopes is to put the composite out there and see if we can get any good matches,” Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse said “As good as a DNA profile is, it’s only as good as what you have to compare it to.

“So obviously the next steps would be to get it out to the community in hopes that we have some good links to individuals that could be considered for testing.”

According to the county, this case is not the only one involving remains found at Lake Mead in 2022. During that time, the lake was at a record low and the receding waters had exposed a graveyard of boats and the remains of four people.

To date, Clark County says the coroner’s office has successfully identified decedents in three of the four cases using DNA, leaving the man in the barrel as the only one left unidentified.

The news release states that “the process for identifying remains includes examinations to determine the gender and approximate age, height and weight of each decedent; the collection of DNA samples; and comparing findings to information about people who have been reported missing over the years.”

Anyone who may have information that may help identify the victim is asked to email coroner@clarkcountynv.gov. The case number is: 2022-02725.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors in the Gulf Park Estates held one final push against a proposed RV resort before a...
Gulf Park Estates residents hold one last push before voting on proposed RV resort
The women broke ground together in fall 2022 and expect to complete the job in early 2024.
Group of women lead construction site in Bay St. Louis
In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in...
Shannen Doherty says her cancer has spread to her bones: ‘I don’t want to die’
Ocean Springs board decide on Urban Renewal Plan
Ocean Springs shares city redevelopment updates with citizens
FILE - Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy stand on a street in New Orleans, Feb. 1, 2013. A lawyer for...
Couple who inspired ‘The Blind Side’ to remove references to Michael Oher being adopted

Latest News

Sec. of State Tony Blinken in Israel Thursday with Israeli and Palestinian leaders as a...
Tenuous truce: Israel, Hamas face key deadline
Southern California guard Bronny James warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against...
USC’s Bronny James cleared by doctors for return to basketball 4 months after cardiac arrest
In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey...
Japan suspends its Osprey flights after the fatal crash of a US Air Force aircraft
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers