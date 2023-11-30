WLOX Careers
Chilly tonight. Mild and breezy Thursday.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
It’s another chilly night, but temperatures will stay above freezing. We’ll drop into the upper 30s and low 40s by early Thursday morning. We’ll see a few more clouds, too.

Winds will pick up through Thursday afternoon from the east and southeast. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky in the afternoon, and it’ll be mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Most of the day will be dry, but a few showers are possible late that afternoon and evening.

More showers and storms are likely overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Some of these storms may have heavy rain, and there is a low risk for a few strong storms. Friday afternoon will be very warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Some showers may linger into Friday afternoon, but we’ll likely see more rain Friday night into Saturday morning. It will remain warm on Saturday with highs near 70. Showers are likely early Sunday morning, but we’ll dry out by the end of the day. Highs will be around 70.

