Amish group travels to Moss Point, begins four-month rebuilding mission

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - An Amish group has traveled to Moss Point from Ohio to begin a four-month rebuilding mission. The group, called Disaster Aide Ohio, is helping to rebuild and repair homes for Moss Point residents affected by the June 19th tornado.

The group is doing six new builds, and more than a dozen repair jobs. Four of the six residents getting rebuilds have FEMA money.

96-year-old Ernest Watson is one of those residents. Watson said the tornado wiped out the home he had lived in for 75 years.

“I wouldn’t invite anybody to go through a tornado,” Watson said. “All my furniture and everything was destroyed.

Disaster Aide Ohio has come to his rescue. The group is going to build Watson a brand-new house with funds he has gotten from FEMA.

“I am greatly relieved that they’re going to help me,” he said. “I had hope, I knew I wasn’t going to be let down.”

The group’s leader Wayne Yoder said they came all the way to Moss Point from Ohio to give residents a second chance at living.

“It’s really kind of humbling,” Yoder said. “To see these people and what they all lost. The one thing we can do is donate our labor to them.”

The Jackson County Long-Term Recovery Group is using donated funds along with each resident’s FEMA money to pay for materials to build their new homes.

The committee chairwoman Paige Roberts said the group is short on funds to pay for the rebuilds and repairs. That’s why she said she’s asking the community for a helping hand.

“FEMA has been a great help, but it has not come close to covering the cost,” Roberts said. “We are relying on the donor dollar and the generosity of anyone locally in the community or nationwide, as we’re having conversations with those funders as well.”

Watson said he has a reason to smile again knowing he’ll have a brand-new house.

“It’s great to know that somebody’s going to help you,” he said. “Somebody willing to help you makes you feel good.”

