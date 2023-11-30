WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots
Elfie Contest

Amish group travels to Moss Point, begins four-month rebuilding mission

The group, called Disaster Aide Ohio, is helping to rebuild and repair homes for Moss Point residents affected by the June 19th tornado.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - An Amish group has traveled to Moss Point from Ohio to begin a four-month rebuilding mission. The group, called Disaster Aide Ohio, is helping to rebuild and repair homes for Moss Point residents affected by the June 19th tornado.

The group is doing six new builds, and more than a dozen repair jobs. Four of the six residents getting rebuilds have FEMA money.

96-year-old Ernest Watson is one of those residents. Watson said the tornado wiped out the home he had lived in for 75 years.

“I wouldn’t invite anybody to go through a tornado,” Watson said. “All my furniture and everything was destroyed.

Disaster Aide Ohio has come to his rescue. The group is going to build Watson a brand-new house with funds he has gotten from FEMA.

“I am greatly relieved that they’re going to help me,” he said. “I had hope, I knew I wasn’t going to be let down.”

The group’s leader Wayne Yoder said they came all the way to Moss Point from Ohio to give residents a second chance at living.

“It’s really kind of humbling,” Yoder said. “To see these people and what they all lost. The one thing we can do is donate our labor to them.”

The Jackson County Long-Term Recovery Group is using donated funds along with each resident’s FEMA money to pay for materials to build their new homes.

The committee chairwoman Paige Roberts said the group is short on funds to pay for the rebuilds and repairs. That’s why she said she’s asking the community for a helping hand.

“FEMA has been a great help, but it has not come close to covering the cost,” Roberts said. “We are relying on the donor dollar and the generosity of anyone locally in the community or nationwide, as we’re having conversations with those funders as well.”

Watson said he has a reason to smile again knowing he’ll have a brand-new house.

“It’s great to know that somebody’s going to help you,” he said. “Somebody willing to help you makes you feel good.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exact cause of the blaze is under investigation but it’s believed to have started due to a...
Family safely escapes Saucier house fire
30-year-old James Bearrie Hylton was arrested in Carriere on Tuesday morning.
Fugitive wanted out of North Carolina, Virginia, arrested in Carriere, officials say
The Board of Aldermen has set a new proposed map.
Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen sets new proposed map for Urban Renewal Plan
At today’s city council meeting, there was a lot of discussion about the proposed changes.
Biloxi city leaders revisiting RV parking proposal
All ages come together and sing in harmony.
Coast Life: Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus continues holiday tradition

Latest News

Holloway sends her condolences to Jimmy Carter. Rosalynn died on November 19 at 96 years old.
Pascagoula woman remembers Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter helping build her Habitat Home
Three quarters of a century. That’s how long Alexander Hardware Store in Wiggins has been in...
Wiggins hardware store celebrates 75 years in business
The group, called Disaster Aide Ohio, is helping to rebuild and repair homes for Moss Point...
Amish group travels to Moss Point, begins four-month rebuilding mission
Three-quarters of a century — that’s how long Alexander Hardware Store in Wiggins has been in...
Wiggins hardware store celebrates 75 years in business