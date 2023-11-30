WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots
Elfie Contest

11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old

Locally Heavy Rain Potential
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW IBERIA, La. (KPLC) - The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of an 11-year-old girl on suspicion of murder.

The girl, whos identity was not disclosed, is suspected of fatally shooting 36-year-old Kameran Bedsole on Nov. 14 in the 4700 block of Jasper Road in New Iberia. Deputies found Bedsole suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl was arrested on Nov. 29. She was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center on one count of first-degree murder.

Officials say more arrests are expected as detectives continue their investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors in the Gulf Park Estates held one final push against a proposed RV resort before a...
Gulf Park Estates residents hold one last push before voting on proposed RV resort
The women broke ground together in fall 2022 and expect to complete the job in early 2024.
Group of women lead construction site in Bay St. Louis
In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in...
Shannen Doherty says her cancer has spread to her bones: ‘I don’t want to die’
Ocean Springs board decide on Urban Renewal Plan
Ocean Springs shares city redevelopment updates with citizens
FILE - Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy stand on a street in New Orleans, Feb. 1, 2013. A lawyer for...
Couple who inspired ‘The Blind Side’ to remove references to Michael Oher being adopted

Latest News

They've got names like Rainy Daze, Natasha and Mickey. They're 11 dogs and cats being...
Rescue pets ride north to eager owners
The holiday season is upon us!
LIST: Holiday festivals, light shows, events happening across the Coast this season
Increasing rain chances
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
2023 ranked for 4th most named storms since 1950, according to NOAA. 3rd place was 2021, 2nd...
Hurricane season 2023 ends, South MS spared again