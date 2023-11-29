Wednesday’s Forecast

WLOX Careers
Near-freezing temps this morning. So, hopefully your protections are in place for any people, pets, and plants.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Near-freezing temps this morning. So, hopefully your protections are in place for any people, pets, and plants. Temps later today should reach the lower 60s with crisp and dry conditions. Tonight will be chilly with 40s and 30s but should stay away from freezing for most areas. Turning milder tomorrow into Friday with highs in the upper 60s to 70s. Better rain chances Friday into the weekend.

