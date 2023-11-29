Runners meet at Greyhound Stadium to prep for upcoming Gulf Coast Marathon

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Early Wednesday morning, runners gathered at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs to prepare for the upcoming Gulf Coast Marathon, set for December 9-10.

“The next two weeks are all about recovery,” said runner Amanda Broome Ray. “Tapering off, you really focus on your hydration, stretching and recovery.”

For an experienced runner such as Ray, a marathon is a little more than a walk in the park.

“It’s always one of my favorite events. For the Gulf Coast, it’s a great race. It’s got a really good turnout and a great way to close out the year,” Ray said.

Also in the race will be Maurice Lewis, who explains that it was only recently that a friend of his convinced him to try his hand at the run.

“I’ve never been a runner, so all of this is new to me,” Lewis said. “I decided to run the 2 miles and it took me 20 minutes or something like that, so I went and trained for a year to go back and do it again this year in July, and I did better. My friend talked me into the next step, instead of running 2 miles, to run a whole marathon, so here I am.”

To get ready for those 26 miles, Lewis and others are training bright and early.

“I never would’ve thought I’d be up at 4:30 in the morning running in 40-degree weather, but I’m here and I like it,” Lewis added.

Race registration and times can be found on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon’s website.

