Ocean Springs shares city redevelopment updates with citizens

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs residents discuss a long-range plan for physical and social redevelopment.

Slaughter and Associates from Oxford presented the second Comprehensive Plan to citizens.

Attendees gave input regarding the future development of housing, education, healthcare, and more.

In new developments, Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen held an executive session to discuss version three of the Urban Renewal Plan.

In a new proposed map, six areas are now narrowed down to one area.

This section includes a city-owned public works site and a privately owned empty lot.

The board will inform property owners originally a part of the Urban Renewal Plan they will no longer included.

“We had some negative feedback from the community so we looked at trying to figure out how we could reduce it and get it to a manageable area. We met with a consultant yesterday the department heads that were in the meeting and the aldermen and we decided we were going to go back to what our original intention was. It’ll be to redevelop public works and some of the parcels to the north of it,” said Mayor Kenny Holloway.

On December 5th, the Board of Aldermen will vote to accept the revised Urban Renewal Plan map and adopt a resolution to accept the process.

