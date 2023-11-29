WLOX Careers
MS Republican Party claims Hinds County Chancery Court’s interference in Nov. 7 election violated the law

(WTOK - TV)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Republican Party is challenging an Election Day order by the Hinds County Chancery Court to extend the in-person voting deadline from 7 to 8 p.m.

Ballot shortages at several voting locations on Nov. 7 prompted state Democratic Party leaders to file 11th-hour paperwork to allow voters additional time.

The Republican Party’s petition, filed Tuesday to the Supreme Court of Mississippi, makes a number of claims in an effort to show that election laws were violated.

“The affidavit filed did not identify a single voter who, despite the alleged ballot shortages, was ultimately unable to cast a vote,” the Republican Party petition asserts.

Furthermore, the Republican Party argues that it was never provided notice of the complaint or of the resulting order issued by Hinds County Chancery Judge DeWayne Thomas to grant an additional hour for voting.

“The Mississippi Republican Party didn’t learn of the order until it was reported at 6:32 on social media,” the petition reads. And as soon as party leaders learned of the judge’s order, they filed a motion for the state supreme court to intervene.

“Much as the Mississippi Democratic Party held interests in the subject of the Chancery Court action, so did Petitioner (Mississippi Republican Party). Therefore, Petitioner should have been joined to the action as a necessary party.”

Other arguments put forward in the petition address the chancery court’s jurisdictional limits and the precedence of “judicial non-interference in Mississippi’s election scheme.”

