Making Spirits Bright: Let’s Go Gulf Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This holiday season, we’re focusing on organizations giving back to the community throughout the year that are Making Spirits Bright.

Today, we turn the spotlight on Let’s Go Gulf Coast.

Since 2013, Let’s Go Gulf Coast centered its mission to serve the youth of South Mississippi.

Executive Director Kelsey Keel is a strong advocate for the foundation. She details four points to curb unhealthy living during adolescence.

“It’s important for us to give them the tools, the education, the resources, and really empower them to try to live the 5201 message so they can eat healthier and be more active,” Keel said.

“Eat five or more servings of fruits and vegetables every day,” Keel said. “Limit your recreational screen time to two hours or less. Get one hour or more of physical activity and zero sugary drinks.”

This curated structure is the first step.

Keel and her team implement nutritional options in early childcare centers, school programs, local businesses, and healthcare partners across the coastal area.

One interactive program they’ve launched is called ’What’s In Your Drink?’

“We started out doing it in middle and high schools and getting food scales and sugar and bringing in empty soda bottles and teaching kids how to read a nutrition label and letting them weigh out the amount of sugar in drinks. Now it’s a big hit for worksite wellness, adults also find it fascinating.”

”When I do want to have something sugary or just have that ‘ahh’ moment, I go for the Dr. Pepper,” WLOX reporter Stephanie Poole said. “Seeing that it’s 65 grams of sugar, I don’t know what to say. This may be something I have to start dwindling down in my nutrition. Just seeing the sugar in all these bags really is eye-opening.”

“Local businesses reach out to us and able to provide them with resources, planning, we can take their ideas and kind of build upon and help implement various worksite wellness programs,” Keel said.

Their message to promote a well-balanced lifestyle doesn’t stop there.

Recently, ‘Let’s Coat the Gulf Coast’ partnered with Molina Healthcare. 500 coats were given to children in Jackson County headstart programs.

“That was important to us if kids could have a warm coat to get through the winter,” Keel said. “This year, a new event we launched was our Lets Glow Gulf Coast, which we held in downtown Biloxi and we encouraged families to walk, run, or bike. Then we did a Glow ride in the evening, we did a tot trot for our youngest children and we did a kids fun run. Those were all great events.”

Through strategic programming and dedication to achieving optimal health, Let’s Go Gulf Coast is already in the development of new projects.

“We’re going to be launching an amazing new initiative with the goal of trying to improve access to some of our local parks and green spaces,” Keel said. “We’ve spent the last several years working with our cities and counties on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. We’ve been collecting data on a lot of our parks. This is really going to be innovative.”

“What’s most meaningful to me is when I’m able to talk with parents or grandparents more one-on-one or in small groups and provide them with a little more education that can change their whole perspective on healthy living,” Keel said.

Investing in the youth’s future is the reason Let’s Go Gulf Coast is Making Spirits Bright this holiday season.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.