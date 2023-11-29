WLOX Careers
JSU’s female kicker steps away from soccer to pursue football career

(Charles A. Smith / Jackson State University)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson State history-making football kicker is stepping away from college soccer to pursue a collegiate career with the JSU football team.

Leilani Armenta, the first female member of Jackson State football, announced on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) that she is walking away from the soccer field and stepping into a new chapter on the gridiron, fully committing herself to solely playing football.

“I would like to thank God, my parents, and everyone who has supported me in my life. With that being said, I will be stepping away from soccer and pursuing collegiate football as a kicker,” she said in a statement. “It has been my dream to play Division I football and playing for [head coach] TC Taylor has been a blessing.”

Leilani was a kicker and soccer player for her high school team prior to her arrival at Jackson State.

The freshman was a member of the JSU women’s soccer team and stayed on the team when Coach Taylor added her to the football roster ahead of the Tigers’ game against Bethune-Cookman due to injuries.

She became the first female football player for JSU and kicked the opening kick-off against the Wildcats on September 23. Armenta became the first female in NCAA HBCU Division I history to score points in a competitive game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff a month later.

[READ: JSU kicker becomes first woman to score in HBCU history]

Armenta was a perfect 3/3 on her extra point attempts in the Tigers’ win against the Golden Lions on October 28. She has yet to attempt a collegiate field goal.

Leilani has at least three more years of eligibility.

