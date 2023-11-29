Gulf Park Estates residents holds one last push before voting on proposed RV resort

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A room full of Ocean Springs residents filled the hall at the Elks Lodge to express their concern for a proposed plan that would be home to over 400 RVs in the Gulf Park Estates neighborhood.

Among the group is Eamon Mohiuddin who has property that would be affected by the plan.

“What we’re trying to say is the development that is currently zoned for benefits more for the community, county, Ocean Springs, and the residents in the estates,” said Eamon Mohiuddin.

Eamon and his group have been on the front lines and attended several meetings where the plan was discussed. He says despite the group collecting over 1800 signatures from neighbors, no one in charge is listening.

“We don’t feel like the people’s voice has been actively heard but this is why we’re here. To raise awareness, to show that everybody’s voice does matter, and the citizens will prevail for what’s best for the community,” said Mohiuddin.

Eamon and the residents plan to be at the meeting where voting will take place for the plan but want to let county leaders know the group isn’t opposed to change.

“If we could do what is currently zoned right now, which is thousands of high-end luxury properties, that’s going to bring this area up and will benefit the people around here,” said Mohiuddin. “Whatever development happens, the voice of the people should count. Right now, the park is prohibited by the current zoning laws to protect the people. We’re telling everybody out there to listen to the voice of the people. When you have 1800 signatures, that says something about what we want.”

The Jackson County Board of Supervisors will have a meeting on Monday, December 4th to vote on the issue.

