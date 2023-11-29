WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots
Elfie Contest

Attorney suspended for throwing Pringles can with human feces at victim’s advocacy center

FILE -- An Ohio attorney has been suspended for throwing a feces-filled can at an advocacy center. (Source: WOIO)
By Jessica Schmidt and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio attorney has been suspended after being accused of putting his own feces into a Pringles container and throwing it into the parking lot of a victim’s advocacy center.

The Ohio Supreme Court suspended attorney Jack Blakeslee for a year for the alleged incident.

His suspension will be stayed after six months. However, if he is accused of misconduct again, he will serve the full-year suspension.

Blakeslee said he was only doing a prank, and it was one that he had pulled 10 times that year, but judges disagreed.

The justices said Blakeslee had known the advocates working at the center for years and was going to see them in court 15 minutes after he threw the container into the parking lot.

At the time, Blakeslee was representing the accused in a capital murder case.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exact cause of the blaze is under investigation but it’s believed to have started due to a...
Family safely escapes Saucier house fire
30-year-old James Bearrie Hylton was arrested in Carriere on Tuesday morning.
Fugitive wanted out of North Carolina, Virginia, arrested in Carriere, officials say
The Board of Aldermen has set a new proposed map.
Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen sets new proposed map for Urban Renewal Plan
At today’s city council meeting, there was a lot of discussion about the proposed changes.
Biloxi city leaders revisiting RV parking proposal
All ages come together and sing in harmony.
Coast Life: Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus continues holiday tradition

Latest News

Three quarters of a century. That’s how long Alexander Hardware Store in Wiggins has been in...
Wiggins hardware store celebrating 75 years in business
The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israeli military says 10 Israelis, four Thai nationals, have been released by Hamas
A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.
First responders pull helpless kitten up in bucket from bottom of 40-foot well
Angel Reese and Kim Mulkey
Angel Reese will return from four-game absence in highly anticipated Final Four rematch, Mulkey says