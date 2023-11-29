WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots
Elfie Contest

13-year-old guides vehicle to safety after her mother suffers a medical episode behind the wheel

Abby Foss received an award for her efforts to save herself and her mother behind the wheel. (SOURCE: WCCO)
By WCCO via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) – A 13-year-old in Minnesota is not yet old enough to drive, but she had to learn fast when her mother suffered a medical episode behind the wheel.

Abby Foss now has an award for bravery from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

Her mom, Barb Foss, is often on the road. However, the two were on the way home from a volleyball game when Foss started to get confused.

“She was kind of steering into the ditch, so then I was like, ‘Oh, I probably have to steer now,’” Abby said.

Foss said she still doesn’t remember what happened when her daughter took over.

Abby said her mother’s driving was inconsistent, going from 70 mph to 40 then up to 80.

“It was just like all over,” she said.

Abby then called 911 and was answered by Sydney Weniger.

The danger continued to increase as the car started to go highway speeds while driving in the dark.

Weniger coached Abby to turn on the flashers and put the truck into neutral so they could slow down.

“She told me to just stay calm,” Abby said.

After Abby helped the car stop safely, medics arrived and found Foss’s blood sugar had dropped to the dangerously low level of 41.

“Yeah, I felt drunk,” Foss said.

Weniger said Abby most likely saved their lives by the way she handled the situation.

“She was so calm. I’ve never had anyone that calm. That’s why I felt that there was something we had to do and give her an award,” Weniger said.

As Abby received her award, she finally got to meet Weniger and put a face to the voice that helped guide her and her mother to safety.

Hubbard County officials said Abby is welcome to take part in a ride-along to learn more about law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exact cause of the blaze is under investigation but it’s believed to have started due to a...
Family safely escapes Saucier house fire
30-year-old James Bearrie Hylton was arrested in Carriere on Tuesday morning.
Fugitive wanted out of North Carolina, Virginia, arrested in Carriere, officials say
The Board of Aldermen has set a new proposed map.
Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen sets new proposed map for Urban Renewal Plan
At today’s city council meeting, there was a lot of discussion about the proposed changes.
Biloxi city leaders revisiting RV parking proposal
All ages come together and sing in harmony.
Coast Life: Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus continues holiday tradition

Latest News

Supreme Court hears case on gun sentencing for repeat drug felons
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves the Capitol in Washington after voting on Wednesday, Nov....
Lawmakers can ‘vote their conscience’ on expelling Santos, House speaker says, but he has concerns
Supreme Court hears case on gun sentencing for repeat drug felons
Supreme Court hears case on gun sentencing for repeat drug felons
President Joe Biden greets Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, front,...
Biden targets GOP Rep. Boebert in her district in a fresh political attack on Republicans