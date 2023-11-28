WLOX Careers
Workers bringing life to Luxury RV Resort in Gulfport

Under a ray of sunshine, workers are bringing life to Luxury RV Resort.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - New beginnings are coming to Gulfport. Under a ray of sunshine, workers are bringing life to Luxury RV Resort.

The place is taking form on 14 acres of land at the corner of Cowan Road and Highway 90.

Gulfport resident Larry Vaughn says he remembers when Hurricane Katrina washed condos out of this area in 2005.

“I think this is a big upgrade,” Vaughn said. “It’s been a mess here forever.”

He says he’s glad to see the land being used again.

“This is a bigger piece of property. They needed something big like this,” Vaughn said. “You drive down here and you see the Mississippi Gulf Coast. This is a vacation spot. People come here for vacation.”

He also says he thinks it will attract more people to the city.

“This here will bring big money to Gulfport,” he said. “We’re rocking and rolling.”

The resort’s owner P.J. Vicari says the resort will be one of a kind.

Vicari says the place will have over a hundred RV pads, a clubhouse with a cafe, and even a resort-style pool.

“That’s things you see in the South Florida area,” Vicari said. “This isn’t something that’s around here.”

He says there’s no better place to be than Cowan and Highway 90.

“With the best view on the corner, you couldn’t ask for anything better,” he said.

Vicari also says 10 to 15 job opportunities will be available when the resort opens. Ground broke on this project this past September and it’s expected to be completed in March of 2024.

Vicari says this new RV park will have a widespread impact.

“Economically, I think it’s going to be a big driver for the local restaurants and casinos,” he said. “If you have 102 RV spots, times that by two people that’s 300 people that would be here on any other day that will go out and spend money in the community.”

Vaughn says he can’t wait for the opening. He says he already knows what he’s going to take advantage of.

“I’m going swimming in the swimming pool,” Vaughn said. “I’m jumping off the big end.

That’s one of several things developers hope to bring joy to the entire Gulf Coast.

