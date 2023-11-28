WLOX Careers
Day 2 of trial begins for woman accused of driving drunk, killing mother and son

Beth Ann White
Beth Ann White(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Day 2 of the trial begins for Beth Ann White, accused of killing a mother and her infant son while driving drunk.

White is being charged with four counts of aggravated DUI.

She is accused of killing Allison Conaway and her six-month-old son, Alex while driving under the influence.

The deadly crash happened a little more than two years ago at the intersection of Highway 18 and Springridge Road.

See the new details revealed during the first day of trial here.

The court will continue at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

