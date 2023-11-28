Small brick-and-mortar’s compete against big retailers for Cyber Monday sales

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cyber Monday 2023 is forecasted to break records this year. According to Adobe, Inc., US shoppers are expected to spend an estimated $12.4 million, but small businesses are finding it hard to cash in.

Today’s consumer demand for online shopping is keeping small brick-and-mortars on their toes against chains like Amazon, Target, and Walmart. Local printing company, Elite Shirts in Gulfport says they’ve noticed customers leaning more and more toward cybershopping.

“This day and age people don’t want to get in their car and even drive from Biloxi to Gulfport to buy a shirt,” says Brandon Jones, Elite Shirt Company Sales Manager. “They rather order it and be done.”

Despite the challenges, Elite’s online sales increase every holiday season.

“We have shifted to a lot of e-commerce whether it’s our island tee retail that we’ve done,” Jones said. “Just e-commerce alone helps us drive the island tee brand tremendously.”

He says it’s important to know your product and your consumer.

“If you have a product that you’re not trying to target a specific market, it makes it a lot easier to sell, especially through the web and proper social media advertising,” said Jones.

For quaint bath and body shop, Bubbly Babes in Bay St. Louis, the owner says even with all the marketing ingredients it’s still difficult to generate steady online sales.

We cannot compete with other stores; we can’t compete with Amazon or Walmart,” said Echo Bond, Bubbly Babes Owner. “Our online presence is not heavy but it’s something that we are working towards. It’s one of my big goals.”

Bond says as a small store you have to put in the extra hours to keep up.

“You have to put the work into your website; you can do blogs which we do,” Bond. “My budget is not going to be anywhere near a big retailer’s budget. So, I have to work extra hard to get the traffic.

Both companies remain optimistic and hope with time their digital sales will grow.

You can check out Cyber Monday deals for Elite Shirts and Bubbly Babes at gulfislandtees.com and shopbubblybabes.com

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.