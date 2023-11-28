WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots
Elfie Contest

Picayune man pleads guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, officials say

Halloway faces a mandatory minimum of 5 years with a maximum penalty of up to 40 years in prison.
Halloway faces a mandatory minimum of 5 years with a maximum penalty of up to 40 years in prison.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that a Picayune man pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 27 grams of methamphetamine.

Officials say 40-year-old Conel Lamont Holloway sold 27 grams of methamphetamine for $700 during a controlled sale by the Drug Enforcement Administration in Picayune. He was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 7, 2022, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Holloway is scheduled to be sentenced on March 5, 2024. He faces a mandatory minimum of 5 years with a maximum penalty of up to 40 years in prison.

A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration made the announcement.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led- led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lunar halo with moon dogs on left and right side of moon spotted in Gautier, MS by Becky Fitz...
Rare lunar halo with moon dogs spotted in South Mississippi
If you know of their whereabouts or have any tips, contact Crime Stoppers.
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding individuals connected to Latimer shooting
FILE - Mississippi state Rep. Earle Banks, D-Jackson, Mississippi state Capitol in Jackson....
State representative in federal tax fraud case will not see jail time, judge rules
Under a ray of sunshine, workers are bringing life to Luxury RV Resort.
Workers bringing life to Luxury RV Resort in Gulfport
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident

Latest News

The weather is getting frosty out there but you can start planning now before the extreme...
LIVE: Cold weather preparations, shelters opening today
The Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen held an executive session to discuss the newest version of...
Ocean Springs sets new proposed map for Urban Renewal plan
Necaise resigned from Bay High School this past September after she was accused of stealing...
Former Bay High School Principal Amy Yarborough Necaise enters no contest plea
The Walter Anderson Museum of Art is transforming into a glittering wonderland inspired by...
Walter Anderson Museum of Art to host Silent Light Festival