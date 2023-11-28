Picayune man pleads guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, officials say

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that a Picayune man pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 27 grams of methamphetamine.

Officials say 40-year-old Conel Lamont Holloway sold 27 grams of methamphetamine for $700 during a controlled sale by the Drug Enforcement Administration in Picayune. He was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 7, 2022, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Holloway is scheduled to be sentenced on March 5, 2024. He faces a mandatory minimum of 5 years with a maximum penalty of up to 40 years in prison.

A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration made the announcement.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led- led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

