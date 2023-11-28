WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots
Elfie Contest

Officers find 1,000+ pieces of mail stashed in car trunk after chase

Two 22-year-old men are now facing charges and were arraigned Monday in Newton District Court.
Two 22-year-old men are now facing charges and were arraigned Monday in Newton District Court.(WCVB via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (CNN) – Authorities in Massachusetts said they’ve recovered more than 1,000 pieces of stolen mail.

Newton Police say a car chase led them to a trunk filled with mail that was taken from mailboxes throughout the area.

“The entire trunk of the vehicle was filled with mail that they had allegedly fished out of mailboxes in the area, as well as some other items like face masks and different items that might help conceal them and help them carry out the crime,” Newton Police Chief John Carmichael said.

Two 22-year-old men are now facing charges and were arraigned Monday in Newton District Court.

They could also face federal charges in connection with the stolen mail.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lunar halo with moon dogs on left and right side of moon spotted in Gautier, MS by Becky Fitz...
Rare lunar halo with moon dogs spotted in South Mississippi
If you know of their whereabouts or have any tips, contact Crime Stoppers.
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding individuals connected to Latimer shooting
FILE - Mississippi state Rep. Earle Banks, D-Jackson, Mississippi state Capitol in Jackson....
State representative in federal tax fraud case will not see jail time, judge rules
Under a ray of sunshine, workers are bringing life to Luxury RV Resort.
Workers bringing life to Luxury RV Resort in Gulfport
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident

Latest News

FILE - Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards...
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs temporarily steps down as Revolt chairman amid sexual abuse allegations
The Kansas City Police Department stated the area around 10th Street and Grand Avenue was...
Boy dies after falling from apartment building, police say
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Rosalynn Carter honored by family, friends, first ladies and presidents -- including husband Jimmy
The exact cause of the blaze is under investigation but it’s believed to have started due to a...
Family safely escapes Saucier house fire