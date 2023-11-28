WLOX Careers
Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen sets new proposed map for Urban Renewal plan

The Board of Aldermen has set a new proposed map.(Stephanie Poole)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen held an executive session Tuesday afternoon to discuss the newest version of their Urban Renewal plan.

The Board of Aldermen has set a new proposed map. The six areas have narrowed down to one area. The one area solely focuses on a city-owned public works site and a private-owned empty lot.

The new map will be displayed at Ocean Springs City Hall and on their website. The next steps going forward will be for the board to inform the property owners that they will no longer be included in the plan.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, the Ocean Springs Board of Alderman will vote to accept the revised map and adopt a resolution to accept the process.

Ocean Springs files motion to dismiss Urban Renewal Plan lawsuit

