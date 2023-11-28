WLOX Careers
Near freezing tonight

By Taylor Graham
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Get ready for a cold night! The sky will stay clear this evening, and the wind will be calm tonight. Temperatures will drop quickly, and we’ll be in the low to mid 30s by Wednesday morning. All of South Mississippi will be under a Freeze Warning overnight tonight. People, pets, and plants need to be protected from the cold, and frost is likely.

We’ll see more sunshine on Wednesday, but it won’t be too warm. Highs will be in the low 60s. Cloud cover will return by Thursday morning, and it won’t be nearly as cold with low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. While most of the day will be dry, showers and a few storms are likely Thursday night into Friday. Scattered showers will linger through Friday morning.

We may see a break in some of the rain Friday afternoon, and we’ll be in the low to mid 70s. Another round of rain is likely by Saturday morning. It will stay mild with highs in the upper 60s. Some rain will linger into Sunday. Highs will stay in the upper 60s.

