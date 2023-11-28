Massive infrastructure project impacting local museum

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A massive $355 million infrastructure project is well underway in East Biloxi, but the current phase is impacting a local museum with construction at a standstill.

The Ohr O’Keefe Museum is located on the corner of Kuhn Street and Highway 90. A section of Kuhn remains unpaved, and the service drive in front of the museum is completely destroyed. It has been that way for months.

The museum’s executive director, David Houston, told WLOX News that it is driving away customers and the dollars that the museum relies on to keep its doors open.

“The museum and the entire neighborhood has had some struggles and a difficult time with all the construction around us. It always takes longer than you think and definitely longer than you want it to be,” he said. “We have five entrances to the museum. Two in the front, two in the back, one on the side. For a while, we’ve had three and four of those closed at a time, so people have to search for us, we have to put signs out about how to get in. And with bus traffic, if there’s the least deterrence, they just don’t come.”

The work is one of many legs of the post-Katrina infrastructure rebuild to replace sewer and drainage systems on the peninsula. The sewer and drainage are already replaced in front of the Ohr O’Keefe, but rebuilding the service road is at a standstill.

WLOX News reached out to the City of Biloxi for answers.

“In about $120 million worth of infrastructure called the South contract, which is south of the railroad tracks all the way to the places that went underwater, we’re replacing the deep sewer, the storm drain, the water, and the sewer. The sidewalks and surfacing. We’re right in the middle of that. There’s an opportunity -- we’re going to ask permission from MDOT to revise that plan to replace the service road with maybe a turning lane and increase parking for the public to use,” said Mayor Andrew ‘Fofo’ Gilich.

The city wants to expand parking on the north side of Highway 90 and transform the service drive into a turning lane. To do that, the city needs permission from MDOT, which owns the right of way on 90.

Gilich argued that parking is needed more than the service road, especially as the Kuhn Street boat launch prepares for expansion.

“When you get 30, 40 boats and trailers, you need every bit of parking you can possibly use,” explained Gilich. “And you know, the access to the beach is always key, and it makes sense to us.”

Biloxi is still in the process of drawing up plans to submit its proposal to MDOT. It does not have a timeline for when that will happen.

