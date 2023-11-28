WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots
Elfie Contest

Man wins $2 million lottery after friend urges him to ‘go big or go home’ with $50 ticket

Officials say Michael Silva is the first $2 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State...
Officials say Michael Silva is the first $2 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Billion Dollar Extravaganza instant ticket game.(Massachusetts State Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (Gray News) - A Massachusetts man has a friend of his to thank after hitting a $2 million lottery jackpot.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Michael Silva became the first to claim its $2 million prize while playing the Billion Dollar Extravaganza instant ticket game earlier this month.

Silva shared with lottery officials that he asked a friend what he should do with his winnings after he had won $50 from a $10 ticket.

And the friend told him to “go big or go home.” So, Silva decided to try his luck on a $50 ticket, which turned out to be the $2 million winner.

Lottery officials said Silva chose the cash option for his prize and received a one-time payment of $1.3 million.

The lucky player purchased his winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in the Gloucester area which will receive a $20,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, the Billion Dollar Extravaganza game offers grand prizes up to $25 million with an overall prize payout of 82 percent.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lunar halo with moon dogs on left and right side of moon spotted in Gautier, MS by Becky Fitz...
Rare lunar halo with moon dogs spotted in South Mississippi
If you know of their whereabouts or have any tips, contact Crime Stoppers.
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding individuals connected to Latimer shooting
FILE - Mississippi state Rep. Earle Banks, D-Jackson, Mississippi state Capitol in Jackson....
State representative in federal tax fraud case will not see jail time, judge rules
Under a ray of sunshine, workers are bringing life to Luxury RV Resort.
Workers bringing life to Luxury RV Resort in Gulfport
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident

Latest News

Thomas Hand was reunited with daughter Emily after she was released by Hamas.
Israeli father reunites with 9-year-old daughter after she is released by Hamas
Several members of the Goldstein-Almog family, including three children, were among those...
Hamas and Israel exchange more hostages for prisoners on fifth day of temporary cease-fire
Halloway faces a mandatory minimum of 5 years with a maximum penalty of up to 40 years in prison.
Picayune man pleads guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, officials say
Biden heads to Colorado to talk clean energy
Biden heads to Colorado to talk clean energy
A dad and Hamas attack survivor learns his child thought to be dead may be alive. (SOURCE: CNN)
Israeli father whose daughter was kidnapped learns she is still alive