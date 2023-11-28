WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots
Elfie Contest

LSU’s Jayden Daniels named among finalists for National Quarterback Award and Collegiate Player of the Year

LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels
LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels(WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet and Allison Childers
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is a finalists in two different award categories announced Tuesday, November 28.

DAVEY O’BRIEN AWARD

Daniels has been been selected as one of three finalists for the Davey O’Brian National Quarterback Award.

Daniels is joined by Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. as finalists.

The Davey O’Brien Award is presented annually to college football’s best quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. LSU’s Joe Burrow won the award in 2019.

LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels
LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels(WAFB)

MAXWELL AWARD

Daniels has also been named a finalist as one of three players up for the Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Player of the Year.

Daniels is joined on the lists of finalists for the Maxwell Award by Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr.

The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the player of the year in college football. Former Tiger Joe Burrow won the award in 2019.

LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels
LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels(WAFB)

Overall, Daniels has thrown for 3,812 yards, connecting on 236-of-327 passes with only four interceptions.

See also: LSU’s Nabers named as finalist for Biletnikoff Award

The winner of the Davey O’Brien Award and winner of the Maxwell Award will be announced on Friday, Dec. 8 as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lunar halo with moon dogs on left and right side of moon spotted in Gautier, MS by Becky Fitz...
Rare lunar halo with moon dogs spotted in South Mississippi
If you know of their whereabouts or have any tips, contact Crime Stoppers.
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding individuals connected to Latimer shooting
FILE - Mississippi state Rep. Earle Banks, D-Jackson, Mississippi state Capitol in Jackson....
State representative in federal tax fraud case will not see jail time, judge rules
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Under a ray of sunshine, workers are bringing life to Luxury RV Resort.
Workers bringing life to Luxury RV Resort in Gulfport

Latest News

6 Alcorn, 5 JSU players named to All-SWAC teams
6 Alcorn, 5 JSU players named to All-SWAC teams
O'Brien was one of three assistants relieved of their duties.
Southern Miss dismisses Defensive Coordinator Dan O'Brien
Former Oklahoma OC spent time at Ole Miss and UCF.
Mississippi State hires Jeff Lebby as 36th Head Football Coach
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby watches his team warm up before an NCAA college...
Mississippi State hires Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby to be its new head coach