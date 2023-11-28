Fugitive wanted out of North Carolina, Virginia, arrested in Carriere, officials say

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday afternoon that the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force (GCRFTF) along with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, arrested a wanted fugitive at a home on Laser Lane in Carriere this morning.

30-year-old James Bearrie Hylton was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for a Federal Probation Violation from the Middle District of North Carolina stemming from a previous conviction of being in possession of a firearm.

He was also wanted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia for malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Hylton was also believed to be a “Blood” gang member and considered a violent, armed, and dangerous fugitive.

Officials were told that Hylton was at a home on Laser Lane in Carriere, Mississippi. Members of the GCRFTF along with Pearl River County Deputies approached the home and began calling for everyone inside to exit. After a short delay, Hylton came out of the house and was taken into custody without incident.

Hylton provided false information to law enforcement but was ultimately arrested after his identity was confirmed.

During a search of the home, 229 grams of methamphetamine and a .45 caliber firearm were discovered hidden in a trash can. Additional charges are pending based on items located during the search.

This was a joint investigation between the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Gulfport and Hattiesburg offices, the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Middle District of Louisiana - New Orleans, the Middle District of North Carolina - Greensboro, and the Western District of Virginia - Roanoke.

“Without the assistance of everyone involved in the apprehension of Hylton, we wouldn’t have been able to take this violent fugitive off the streets as quickly or efficiently as we did.”, said Senior Inspector Jeremy Stilwell. “When we put our resources together at the local, state, and federal levels we are able to accomplish great things together.”

