Family safely escapes Saucier house fire

The exact cause of the blaze is under investigation but it’s believed to have started due to a faulty heating unit.(Harrison County Fire)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) -“I woke up, and it was real smoky in the house.”

Some scary moments for William Brewer and his family in Saucier. He says about 3 a.m., they smelled smoke, but couldn’t figure out the source of it.

“We checked everything. We didn’t see any fire or anything wrong. About an hour and a half later, we woke up to the sound of smoke detectors going off, and the house was full of smoke and we tried to get out, that’s all we can do,” Brewer said.

He says he got his wife and mother-in-law and two pets out of the house before it was too late.

“It was so black in there we had to get out. It was scary with my mother-in-law, she’s 80 years old and my wife is on oxygen and in bad shape so it was real bad,” Brewer said.

While the house is a total loss, he credits the smoke detector for saving everyone’s lives.

“Being honest, if we wouldn’t have had it, I don’t think we would’ve have made it, I really don’t. We all sleep hard. You can’t hear anything in there, The smoke detectors definitely saved us,” Brewer added.

Within hours of the blaze, Red Cross officials were on the scene to help William and his family. Brewer says the stuff inside the house can be replaced, but lives can’t.

“We just feel blessed that everyone got out safe and everyone’s here and good. We can replace things, and hope everything goes OK,” he said.

Brewer tells us the fire started somewhere on the roof of the home. The exact cause of the blaze is under investigation but it’s believed to have started due to a faulty heating unit.

