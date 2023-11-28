Coast Life: Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus continues holiday tradition

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For more than 70 years the sounds of the Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus have echoed across South Mississippi.

“I truly love singing in the Messiah,” said Lucille Harrington.

Harrington first participated in the performance 40 years ago.

“Once we do the Messiah it’s Christmas,” said Harrington.

The Messiah Chorus always features a resounding finish. (WLOX)

All ages come together and sing in harmony.

“I like singing and I always like listening to the other people sing because it’s like listening to a concert every week,” said Delila Bond, 6th grade student from Diamondhead.

“We have so many different backgrounds with younger and older people and all different backgrounds of singing that can come together and perform such an amazing piece of music,” said Gulfport resident Deanna Thead.

The Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus debuted at Keesler Air Force Base as a men’s choir in 1952. Today it’s one of the longest-running choruses’ of its kind in the country.

The Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus debuted at Keesler Air Force Base as a men's choir in 1952. Today it's one of the longest-running choruses' of its kind in the country. (WLOX)

“Handel’s Messiah is a challenge, it’s something that every vocalist probably gets afraid of when they see the first time,” said Woolmarket resident Kim Reeder.

“We’re all singing different parts and when they come together with the harmony and the different parts it’s just a beautiful melody,” said Biloxi resident Roseanne Fazo.

Even after playing piano in the concert for 20 years, Guy Bowering is still challenged by the music.

“Every year about a month to a month or a half month out I will pull it out and begin to get it under my fingers again,” Bowering said.

Stepping on the stage is a family tradition for many of the performers. By singing, Randy Simmons is honoring his mother and grandfather, they both were in a chorus like this in Oklahoma.

“I came out the year I turned 60,” Simmons said. “I said if I don’t get around to doing this, I’m never going to do it.”

It took Simmons a while to get involved, but like him, a 9th grader from Carriere, Elie Cupp is hooked on the music.

“This is my 2nd year and the first year I was the youngest person,” said Cupp. “I have to admit it was a little odd being the youngest, but I just think it was magical the first year and I wanted to come the 2nd year.”

"We're all singing different parts and when they come together with the harmony and the different parts it's just a beautiful melody." (WLOX)

The Messiah Chorus always features a resounding finish.

“The hallelujah chorus has always been my favorite. I love it, it’s beautiful and I want to keep doing it over and over,” said Cupp.

You can see the Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus this weekend with three free concerts scheduled.

They will be at St. Michael Catholic Church Friday, Dec. 1st in Biloxi starting at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2nd at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis starting at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3rd at the First United Methodist Church in Pascagoula starting at 3:00 p.m.

For more information on the Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus, go to https://messiahchorus.org/index.html.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.