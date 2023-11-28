WLOX Careers
Clouds clearing, afternoon sunshine

By Carrie Duncan
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
It is a cloudy morning here in South Mississippi with temperatures in the upper 30s to low and mid 40s, thanks to a blanket of clouds. Those clouds will clear through the morning, giving way to plentiful sunshine. Temperatures will warm into the low 60s.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with lows dipping into the 30s across all of South Mississippi. Wednesday and most of Thursday looks dry. We will see a chance for scattered showers starting late Thursday. The rain chances stick around Friday through Sunday.

