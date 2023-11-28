Biloxi city leaders revisiting RV parking proposal

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi city leaders are revisiting the proposal for parking recreational vehicles on residential property.

At today’s city council meeting, there was a lot of discussion about the proposed changes.

There was concern about property owners having to pay a $250 vendor fee to the city to have more than two RVs parked on their property.

Councilman Nathan Barrett suggested implementing a daily charge as opposed to a flat fee, saying charging the same fee for both short and long events could be difficult to regulate.

Another big concern council members expressed was about property owners not being required to have insurance which they believe could be a liability for the city.

The council voted to table the proposal saying it had a lot of holes and needed revision.

“We’re going to have a tough job or well a challenging job publicizing this well in advance once it does get approved,” Biloxi Community Development Director Jerry Creel said. “We’d have to use our public affairs apartment to flood the newsletters and email with this to make sure that everyone gets the message well in advance. We’ve also talked about sending out letters to each of the individual property owners along Highway 90, which is where this is most prevalent for things like Cruisin the Coast or Spring Break.”

The plan now is to rework the ordinance with council members and the Planning Commission. They have up to 30 days to do this.

We’ll update you as we learn new details.

