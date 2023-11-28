6 Alcorn, 5 JSU players named to All-SWAC teams

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Six Alcorn State football players and five Jackson State football players were named to All-SWAC teams Monday following the conclusion of the 2023 season.

Alcorn and JSU ended the 2023 season with a 7-4 overall record and in second place in the east and west divisions of the SWAC.

Four of the six Braves players earned first-team all-conference honors.

Alcorn stars, running back Javeon Howard and defensive lineman Malachi Bailey, who were also tabbed Preason All-SWAC first team members, were named to the postseason first team. Howard ranked third in the SWAC in rushing yards with 785 and scored seven touchdowns in the 2023 season. Bailey recorded 15.5 tackles for loss and led the conference in sacks with nine on the year.

Wide receiver Monterio Hunt and tight end Tavarious Griffin represent the Braves on the All-SWAC first team as well. Hunt ended the season with the second most receiving yards in the league with 633 yards and also hauled in four touchdowns. Griffin recorded 365 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Jackson State offensive lineman Deonte Graham is the lone Tiger who earned first-team honors.

Jackson State tight end and Ridgeland native D.J. Stevens, who was the only Tiger named to a 2023 preseason All-SWAC team, earned All-SWAC second-team honors and teammate Evan Henry was listed on the second-team offense. Stevens had 216 yards and five touchdowns this past season.

Linebacker Issac Peppers and punter Matt Noll round out the Jackson State representatives, making the All-SWAC second-team defense and special teams. Peppers tallied 68 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

Alcorn State quarterback Aaron Allen and defensive playmaker Keenan Leachman were named to the second team.

Allen Threw for 2,265 yards and 15 touchdowns after winning the starting job near the beginning of the season. Leachman recorded 32 tackles and three interceptions during the 2023 season.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.