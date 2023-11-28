WLOX Careers
11th annual Camping for Hope returns

Tonight the cold air is moving in and Gulf Coast organizations are coming together on Saturday to help the homeless population stay safe and warm.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulf Coast organizations are coming together to help the homeless population stay safe and warm.

“We still need tents, coats, and blankets, with blankets and coats being the biggest thing that we need,” said James Bates, Gulf Coast Ministry.

It’s a simple list but comes with a huge impact. The Gulf Coast Ministries is loading up the van to host the 11th Annual Camping for Hope.

Over the weekend, the ministry is aiming to serve about 200 people.

Bates said the vision started with a mission to provide essentials to the homeless community.

“It started with myself and John Ray with Gulf Coast Business and Supply coming in with some friends to buy supplies for the homeless and distribute it at Christmas,” said Bates.

This year, 150 blessing bags, 150 sleeping bags 48 bags for women, and a box of dog treats will be spread throughout Harrison County.

“Take some items that some of the homeless population might need during the winter months. We have gloves, we’ve got utensils. We’ve got rain jackets, scarves, bell pellent, socks, flashlights, some food,” Brian Whitman, with 25-40 Ministries.

Hygiene products are also included.

Gulf Coast Ministries offers more resources if needed during the Camping for Hope.

“We provide food pantries for anybody who’s hungry including the homeless. We have free medical services several times each month,” said Bates.

“They are extremely grateful and thankful that there are so many members of our community willing to donate their time and money in an effort to keep them safe and warm during this time,” said Whitman.

Coast Transit Authority will provide free transportation for the homeless in Biloxi and Gulfport to and from the event that day.

