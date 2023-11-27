Very chilly and cloudy tonight

We didn’t warm up much today, and there’s going to be a big chill in the air tonight! Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s by early Tuesday morning. We’ll see more cloud cover overnight, too.

Some clouds will linger into the morning, but we’ll see more sunshine by Tuesday afternoon. It will remain cool with highs near 60. A clear sky and calm wind will cause it to get down right cold Tuesday night! Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s by Wednesday morning, and frost will be possible. You’ll need to protect people, pets, and plants. Wednesday will be another cool and sunny day with highs in the low 60s.

Thursday will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s, and the humidity will also increase. While most of the day will be dry, a few showers are possible that night. A low pressure system and front will likely bring showers and storms on Friday. Highs will be in the low 70s. Multiple rounds of rain will be possible this weekend, and it could get heavy at times. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

