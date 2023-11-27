Secondhand shopping stores draw in Christmas shoppers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Inflation is causing many Americans to switch up holiday spending this Christmas. What may have been affordable in years prior has become unattainable for many, leaving people in search of alternative routes to shopping, like thrifting.

Two stores in Biloxi with budget-friendly finds, Finders Keepers Resale & Marketplace and Re-Do Vendor Mall, are known for attracting customers across the country.

“You never know what the customers are going to come in looking for,” said Pam Peeples, a staff associate with Finders Keepers. “Actually, they don’t; they just come in shopping and browsing.”

She says it’s all about the thrill of the hunt and finding the best bargain.

“I mean, they may be in awe of things that they would never dream that they would ever even think about purchasing from a vintage store,” explained Peeples.

As for shopper Kristen Lico, a longtime thrifter who traveled to the coast from Texas with her family, she’s been secondhand shopping for as long as she can remember.

“I like to pick up things that people don’t see the beauty in,” said Lico. “I like to take something that’s maybe trash and turn it into a treasure. I love it. It’s reuse, reduce, recycle.”

Browsing the isles of Re-Do, you’ll find Tonya Jones and her husband hoping to spot standout antiques.

“Thrifting, you’ll find unusual items you could put in your home or maybe at another shop and it’s things that you’re not going to find everywhere else, like at Walmart,” said Jones.

Every item has a story — that’s according to Re-Do Mall manager Allison Houser.

“I wish they could talk to me,” said Houser. “I wish I could sit down and be like, ‘What did you do? Where were you? Who did you see?’ It would be amazing if I could hear all of it.”

Much like her colleague up the road, Houser says thrift stores are the perfect destination for rare Christmas gifts.

“What you can get in here is far better than anything new,” she said.

“Everything is a treasure and we might look at an item and think it’s a regular item, but to somebody else, there’s a memory behind that item.”

And hopefully this Christmas, there will be more memories to create. Happy Holidays!

