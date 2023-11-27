Rare lunar halo with moon dogs spotted in South Mississippi

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Here is something you do not see every day — or in this case, at night — a lunar halo with two moon dogs on the left and right side of the moon.

Lunar halo with moon dogs on left and right side of moon spotted in Gautier, MS by Becky Fitz November 26, 2023 (Beck Fitz)

This phenomenal photo was captured in Gautier Sunday night, November 26, 2023, by Beck Fitz.

Lunar halos are a regular occurrence, especially when the moon is full and bright. They happen when a thin veil of cirrus clouds drifts across the sky. The moonlight is refracted by the tiny ice crystals in the clouds, creating a halo around the moon.

In fact, multiple sightings of one occurred last week.

Lunar halos spotted November 22, 2023 in south Mississippi (WLOX)

But, moon dogs are a little more rare. Like sun dogs, moon dogs are concentrated areas of light on the left and right sides of the moon. In the case of sun dogs, either side of the sun. But the process in which they occur is the same. The very bright light from the full moon is bright enough and the cirrus clouds are just thick enough for light to be refracted, creating two concentrated areas of moonlight. What is unique about sun dogs and moon dogs is that you can see faint colors refracted in the cloud that looks almost like a rainbow.

The weather pattern has been perfect for lunar halos and moon dogs because the southern branch of the jet stream has been very active, creating a steady stream of cirrus clouds cruising along the Gulf Coast right around the full moon – which for the Mississippi Coast is early Monday morning, November 27.

Satellite reveals thin cirrus clouds riding through jet stream (WLOX)

