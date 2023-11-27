WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

Passenger suddenly exits plane through emergency door at New Orleans airport

WATCH: Passenger restrained after allegedly jumping from emergency exit at Louisiana airport
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Deputies say a man was taken to the hospital after he allegedly opened a plane’s emergency exit door and exited onto the tarmac at the Louis Armstrong International Airport.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:41 p.m. on Sun., Nov. 26.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto says a 38-year-old man who they believe is from Atlanta, opened the emergency exit door to exit a stationary plane at Concourse B. The man reportedly climbed onto the wing of the plane and jumped to the ground.

Ground personnel were able to quickly capture the man near the plane and held him until JPSO deputies arrived on the scene.

The aircraft had not departed the gate or pushed back at the time of the incident.

Deputies say the man is believed to have been suffering from a mental health emergency and was taken to the hospital.

There is no indication that the man left any items on the plane, and he was not found in possession of any weapons. Sheriff Lopinto says he does not anticipate filing criminal charges, but the investigation has been handed over to federal authorities.

Despite the disruption, no injuries were reported during the incident. However, the flight was canceled.

A video posted to TikTok with over 1.5 million views shows passengers being escorted off of the plane back into the airport’s boarding area.

@zedweb08

Isreal American jumped out the exit door right before the plane took off and alledgely threw something on the plane, i started recording because they were arguing , this was a very tramatic event. Flight 3172 from MSY - ATL #flightdrama #Neworleans

♬ original sound - Zed ✨

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lunar halo with moon dogs on left and right side of moon spotted in Gautier, MS by Becky Fitz...
Rare lunar halo with moon dogs spotted in South Mississippi
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Teen dies after Thanksgiving eve shooting in Mississippi
Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain said football coach Will Hall will return...
USM AD backs Hall despite ‘disappointment’ of a football season
It was a holly jolly morning for those at Margaritaville as St. Nicholas made his first...
Santa pays first visit of holiday season to Margaritaville

Latest News

On Brasher Bayou in Biloxi, it’s a “piers to nowhere” scenario.
Brasher Bayou dredging project digs for traction
FILE - Mississippi state Rep. Earle Banks, D-Jackson, Mississippi state Capitol in Jackson....
Mississippi representative sentenced to two years probation in tax fraud case
The holiday season is upon us!
LIST: Holiday festivals, light shows, events happening across the Coast this season
Peaches is a Brazilian three-banded armadillo from Wild Acres in McHenry. Cody Breland joins...
Peaches the armadillo visits GMM set