Mississippi representative sentenced to two years probation in tax fraud case

FILE - Mississippi state Rep. Earle Banks, D-Jackson, Mississippi state Capitol in Jackson....
By C.J. LeMaster
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi state representative has been given two years of probation in connection with making false statements on an income tax return.

On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves sentenced Rep. Earle Banks to two years of probation in connection with the case.

Banks broke the law when he sold family land and failed to report it on his tax return.

Federal agents also had evidence Banks underreported income on his business, Autumn Woods Memorial Gardens, for years. However, he only pleaded guilty on one count.

Sentencing guidelines showed Banks should have received between eight and 14 months of probation.

Reeves said the additional time was added after the representative initially blamed someone else after getting caught.

The feds did not prove Banks profited from his position of public service.

