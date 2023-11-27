WLOX Careers
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding individuals connected to Latimer shooting

If you know of their whereabouts or have any tips, contact Crime Stoppers.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - In a post made Monday night by Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers on Facebook, they announced that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding individuals wanted in connection to the Nov. 22 shooting in Latimer.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in finding the individuals shown here. They are...

Posted by Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers on Monday, November 27, 2023
Jacyln Sisti is wanted for Accessory After the Fact.
Jacyln Sisti is wanted for Accessory After the Fact.(WLOX)

Jaclyn Nicole Sisti, 33, is wanted for Accessory After the Fact.

Tanisha Chiasson is wanted for Accessory After the Fact.
Tanisha Chiasson is wanted for Accessory After the Fact.(WLOX)

Tanisha Gayle Chiasson, 43, is also wanted for Accessory After the Fact.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is also searching for a 16-year-old in connection to the shooting.

If you know of their whereabouts or have any tips, contact Crime Stoppers by downloading the app, P3 Tips, or call 877-787-5898. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to felony arrests.

