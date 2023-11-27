WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident

Avery Davis, 6, was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to officials. (Source: WIS)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero, Marcus Flowers and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina last week, according to officials.

Family members identified the boy as Avery Davis.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg County on Friday morning.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of a 6-year-old who was killed after being accidentally shot Friday morning in a hunting accident,” SCDNR wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The department said officers are in the initial stages of investigation. Officials have not clarified how the shooting happened, but they are calling it an accident.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Teen dies after Thanksgiving eve shooting in Mississippi
Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain said football coach Will Hall will return...
USM AD backs Hall despite ‘disappointment’ of a football season
It was a holly jolly morning for those at Margaritaville as St. Nicholas made his first...
Santa pays first visit of holiday season to Margaritaville
Matt Fletcher, 18, was arrested following a shooting Wednesday night in the Latimer community.
Teen arrested following shooting in Latimer, more arrests expected

Latest News

A family dog was shot while trying to protect a 12-year-old.
GRAPHIC: Family dog shot trying to protect 12-year-old
A family dog was shot while trying to protect a 12-year-old.
GRAPHIC: Family dog shot trying to protect 12-year-old
Jennifer Flewellen and her mom, Peggy, celebrate Jenn's acceptance into Mary Free Bed...
Woman who woke up after nearly 5 years in coma defies the odds
Some are still waiting for news. (Source: CNN/CNN PORTUGAL/IDF/Courtesy Orit...
Families await news of hostages not yet released by Hamas