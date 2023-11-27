WLOX Careers
Cold and windy start

Cold & breezy this morning
By Carrie Duncan
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
It is much colder this morning. In fact, temperatures are about 20 degrees colder than they were Sunday morning. Lows will start in the upper 30s to low 40s. Today will be variably cloudy with windy and cold conditions. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60°.

