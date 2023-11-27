Charging lithium-ion battery sparks fire, explodes in family’s garage

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Sparks flew and a fire started in a California garage due to a lithium-ion battery or its charger, firefighters say.

Video inside a garage in Garden Grove shows the moments the fire started just before noon Saturday. First, there’s a click, and then, 18 seconds later, sparks fly. Within minutes, the garage was burning.

“It was a rack of battery docks for your power tools, leaf blower, drills, that kind of stuff. They just had it charging in the garage, like anyone would,” said Chase Parsons, who lives across the street.

The family was home and called 911. As they evacuated, they could hear the batteries exploding in the garage.

Parsons says his neighbor tried to help put the fire out.

“I came out when the smoke was coming out from the house,” Parsons said. “He did what he could with a fire extinguisher. Kudos to him because he jumped in and tried to help them out.”

Firefighters got to the scene quickly and stopped the fire within 10 minutes, preventing it from spreading to the home. They confirm the cause was either a lithium-ion battery or the battery’s charger.

“It was confined to a lithium-ion battery charger. We’re not 100% sure whether it was actually the charger or the battery that had the problem,” said Capt. Thanh Nguyen with the Los Angeles County Fire Authority.

Lithium-ion batteries have been blamed in previous fires. In fact, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says it had more than 200 reports of fires or overheating of lithium-ion batteries last year.

To prevent such fires, experts say not to mix and match batteries with off-brand chargers and not to put lithium-ion chargers on extension cords. Instead, plug them directly into the outlet.

“We can live with them. We can work with them, but we’ve got to make sure we’re using them safely,” Nguyen said.

The fire serves as a lesson for everyone to double check their own batteries and other power sources.

“I know we’re just kind of like, ‘Let it charge for a couple hours. I’ll come back to it,’” Parsons said. “Now, I’m a little more cautious. If I leave something charging, I want to make sure I’m nearby in case something like that happens.”

