Asgard MC holds 39th annual Toy Run for children on the coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, an Asgardian directing the way for his fellow riders with a trailer full of toys is a site that many in Biloxi had the chance to see.

The parking lot of Home Depot in Biloxi was filled with bikes as Asgard Motorcycle Club loaded the toys into an 18-wheeler heading to its destination.

Asgard Curt is a member of the club and says they are looking to spread joy to children this Christmas.

“It tends to pick at your heart a little bit,” said Curt. “They need toys. We don’t want them to wake up on Christmas morning with no toys.”

The group would split into teams to make sure the toys that were donated at their designated spots in the Kiln, the Gulfport Drag Race, and a spot in Pascagoula.

“It’s all Asgard,” said Curt. “We have meetings all the time, it’s all the same club.”

Their destination is the Knights of Columbus Hall in Biloxi. Among the riders with Asgard Curt is St. Nick who decided to trade in his reindeer for a motorcycle to be a part of the run.

“It’s all about the kids you know. You gotta get out here and get ready for them,” said Santa. “We work towards this long term and take months of preparation to get this going and it is well worth it in the end.”

Both members said if they had a choice to be a part of this ride, they wouldn’t hesitate to ride with their fellow Asgardians to spread Christmas joy.

“It’s a really good thing to help the children out in this local area, it’s all about the children no doubt,” said Curt.

The club says the Knights of Columbus will distribute the toys with help from Catholic Charities.

