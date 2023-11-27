WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

Asgard MC holds 39th annual Toy Run for children on the coast

Sunday, an Asgardian directing the way for his fellow riders with a trailer full of toys is a site that many in Biloxi had the chance to see.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, an Asgardian directing the way for his fellow riders with a trailer full of toys is a site that many in Biloxi had the chance to see.

The parking lot of Home Depot in Biloxi was filled with bikes as Asgard Motorcycle Club loaded the toys into an 18-wheeler heading to its destination.

Asgard Curt is a member of the club and says they are looking to spread joy to children this Christmas.

“It tends to pick at your heart a little bit,” said Curt. “They need toys. We don’t want them to wake up on Christmas morning with no toys.”

The group would split into teams to make sure the toys that were donated at their designated spots in the Kiln, the Gulfport Drag Race, and a spot in Pascagoula.

“It’s all Asgard,” said Curt. “We have meetings all the time, it’s all the same club.”

Their destination is the Knights of Columbus Hall in Biloxi. Among the riders with Asgard Curt is St. Nick who decided to trade in his reindeer for a motorcycle to be a part of the run.

“It’s all about the kids you know. You gotta get out here and get ready for them,” said Santa. “We work towards this long term and take months of preparation to get this going and it is well worth it in the end.”

Both members said if they had a choice to be a part of this ride, they wouldn’t hesitate to ride with their fellow Asgardians to spread Christmas joy.

“It’s a really good thing to help the children out in this local area, it’s all about the children no doubt,” said Curt.

The club says the Knights of Columbus will distribute the toys with help from Catholic Charities.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Fletcher, 18, was arrested following a shooting Wednesday night in the Latimer community.
Teen arrested following shooting in Latimer, more arrests expected
MSU quarterback expected to enter transfer portal, reports say
Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival now open in Jones Park
Gulfport’s Harbor Lights Winter Festival now open
"Through our annual Report on Charitable Organizations, we encourage all citizens to check the...
Mississippi Secretary of State releases 2023 Report on Charitable Organizations
The holiday season is upon us!
LIST: Holiday festivals, light shows, events happening across the Coast this season

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 11.26.23
Much colder next three days
Sunday, an Asgardian directing the way for his fellow riders with a trailer full of toys is a...
Asgard MC holds 39th annual Toy Run for children on the coast
With Black Friday sales propelling locals to get out and start shopping and filling up stores...
Holiday shopping season in full swing on the Gulf Coast
All students should continue arriving at their bus stops at their normal time. These changes...
Ocean Springs School District re-routing buses