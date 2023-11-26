WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

Teen dies after Thanksgiving eve shooting in Mississippi

(WTVG)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager is dead after being shot in Columbus, Mississippi, the day before Thanksgiving.

Labronze Moore, 17, of Columbus, was taken to a local hospital Wednesday evening after a shooting took place near a Ready Mart in the 200 block of North McCrary Road.

According to Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant, Moore passed away around 12 p.m. Saturday at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

WTVA News says there were nearly 30 bullet casings at the scene of the shooting.

It is unknown if any arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Fletcher, 18, was arrested following a shooting Wednesday night in the Latimer community.
Teen arrested following shooting in Latimer, more arrests expected
MSU quarterback expected to enter transfer portal, reports say
Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival now open in Jones Park
Gulfport’s Harbor Lights Winter Festival now open
"Through our annual Report on Charitable Organizations, we encourage all citizens to check the...
Mississippi Secretary of State releases 2023 Report on Charitable Organizations
The holiday season is upon us!
LIST: Holiday festivals, light shows, events happening across the Coast this season

Latest News

The Asgard Motorcycle club brought toys from their donation drop off sites in Gulfport,...
Asgard MC holds 39th annual Toy Run for children on the coast
Eric's First Alert Forecast 11.26.23
Much colder next three days
Staff served up carrot, sweet potato and beans to the furry family!
Beaver at Mississippi Aquarium enjoys holiday meal
Sunday, an Asgardian directing the way for his fellow riders with a trailer full of toys is a...
Asgard MC holds 39th annual Toy Run for children on the coast