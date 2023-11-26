WLOX Careers
Santa pays first visit of holiday season to Margaritaville

By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a holly, jolly morning for those at Margaritaville as St. Nicholas made his first appearance in South Mississippi kicking off the Christmas season.

Children were lined up ready with their wish list to give to Santa letting him know what they want for Christmas and ask if they’ve been naughty or nice this year.

Afterward, they would take a picture with the big man in red either by themselves or with their parents. They also enjoyed a breakfast buffet in his presence.

Margaritaville says they invited Santa to pay a visit to officially kick off the Christmas season in the best way they could.

“We are a family-friendly resort, so family is always top of mind for us here, and anything we can do to bring families together, we’ll do it,” said Tessy Lambert. “That’s why we do this, and it has been a primary focus to bring to the community every year.”

If you missed out on the holly jolly red giant’s first visit of the season, don’t worry — there’ll be more opportunities to do so as we prepare for Christmas. You can visit Margaritaville’s website for more information about his visit in December.

