Late touchdown pass lifts Alabama over Auburn in 88th Iron Bowl

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn and Alabama met on the field for the 88th version of the Iron Bowl on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was another thrilling game between the two in state rivals and once again it came down to the final play of the game to decide a winner.

After a late touchdown the Crimson Tide came out on top by a score of 27-24.

The Tide offense went to work after forcing Auburn to a quick three-and-out on the game’s opening drive. Jalen Milroe went 4-4 and 56 yards on an eight-play, 69-yard drive that was finished off by Roydell Williams when he rumbled into the endzone from the two-yard line to give the Tide an early lead.

The Auburn offense struggled early on, being forced to punt on their first two possessions. However, the run game came to life after that. Jarquez Hunter exploded for a 42-yard gain right after breaking loose for 11. After that, Damari Alston stepped in and pounded his way into the endzone to tie the game up at seven.

Alabama added a field goal early in the second quarter to regain the lead when the SEC’s all-time leading scorer, Will Reichard, nailed a 32-yard field goal.

Late in the second quarter, the Auburn run game flexed their muscles again when Alston broke loose for a 56-yard run, putting the Tigers in prime scoring position. On the very next play, they went to Ja-Varrius Johnson on the end around, and Johnson found the endzone to give Auburn their first lead of the afternoon.

The Auburn lead didn’t last long. Milroe and the Alabama offense answered right back. Milroe found a wide-open Jermaine Burton for a 68-yard score.

Auburn had another shot to take the lead late in the quarter, but an interception thrown by Thorne to Alabama’s Terrion Arnold ended the half, and the Tide went into the locker room up 17-14.

Alabama looked to be on track to open the second half with another touchdown, but the Auburn defense buckled down in the redzone, forcing another Reichard field goal and pushing the Crimson Tide lead out to six points.

The Tiger offense struck back on the ensuing drive. Thorne and Johnson connected on two big plays. First, Thorne found Johnson for a massive 37-yard gain, and then a few plays later, Johnson was all alone when he and Thorne connected for a 27-yard touchdown, giving the Tigers the lead back by a slim one-point margin.

Milroe and company retook the field and once again moved freely until getting deeper into Auburn territory. After a costly illegal block in the back penalty called back a first down run by Milroe, the Auburn secondary forced another Reichard field goal attempt. This time, the kicker was unsuccessful from 42 yards.

The Tiger offense came back out and ate up a big chunk of time on the clock with a 16-play, 72-yard drive. However, the Alabama defense would not give an inch in the redzone, so the Tigers settled with an Alex McPherson 21-yard field, pushing that lead out to four points with just over 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

After the Auburn defense held Milroe and the Tide offense at bay, forcing a punt, the Alabama special teams came up with a huge play. Keionte Scott muffed the punt, and the Tide recovered, putting the offense in an excellent position to score on the Auburn 30-yard line.

Auburn’s Marcus Harris came up with a big sack that had Alabama looking at a big 3rd and 20. Milroe used his legs to get all of that except for a few inches, bringing up fourth down. The Tide went for it, and instead of going with the obvious push at the line of scrimmage, Milroe pitched it out wide to Williams. The drive stayed alive for Alabama.

A bad snap turned into a 26-yard loss on 2nd and goal for the Tide. Milroe recovered the ball but was now looking at a long 3rd and goal. Milroe was unable to convert a pass on third down, so with 43 seconds, the Tide were looking at 4th and goal from the 31-yard line.

Auburn elected to rush with only two defenders on fourth down, and Milroe, with all the time in the world, threw a perfectly placed pass to the corner of the endzone to Isaiah Bond for a touchdown giving Alabama the lead with 32 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Auburn took over with 26 seconds left on the clock needing a field goal to keep it going, and Thorne was sacked, causing him to lose the ball. Auburn recovered and, with one second on the clock, got one last play off. The pass was intercepted by Alabama’s Terrion Arnold to end another thrilling Iron Bowl.

Up next for Alabama is a showdown with Georgia in the SEC Championship game next weekend. Auburn will have to wait and see where the bowl selection committee sends them next after finishing the season 6-6

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.