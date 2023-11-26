Holiday shopping season in full swing on the Gulf Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Right now is traditionally the make-it-or-break time for retailers across the Gulf Coast. With Black Friday sales propelling locals to get out and start shopping and filling up stores over the weekend, the holiday season is officially in full swing.

Gulfport Premium Outlets General Manager Pam Meinzinger and Edgewater Mall General Manager Terry Powell joined WLOX News to discuss their expectations as locals start to fill the stores and shop this holiday season.

The expectation for both shopping outlets is that shoppers will be drawn to discounts and more inventory within retailers, and get the kind of experience that shoppers can’t get while online shopping.

“One of the things we’ll see this year that we haven’t seen in quite a while is these inventories are up, and probably greater than they’ve been since 2018,” Terry Powell said. “There’s plenty of merchandise, so I think we’re gonna see some deep discounts early, and I think we’ve already seen some of that with pre-Thanksgiving stuff.”

“Customers are looking for an experience, they’re looking to have fun, they want to connect, they want that interpersonal experience to go shopping with their friends and have that instant gratification of getting that gift, putting it in their bag, and going home,” Pam Meinzinger said.

While many shoppers would prefer to shop online away from the crowds, the festive atmosphere is something that is a must and helps set the tone for people to come and do their shopping away from the Internet.

“Absolutely, you have to,” Powell said. “Food, entertainment, and those types of things are the things that bring that customer there and hope they spend their money shopping.”

As the Christmas season starts, revenue and customer traffic also start to increase dramatically as Thanksgiving weekend wraps up.

“It’s changed a little bit, but it’s still a very important weekend for us, but it’s the start of the Christmas season,” Meinzinger said. “The week before Christmas, everyone really starts shopping then. And then the weekends. We’re a weekend community and we’ve always shopped on the weekends.”

“You always want to get off to a good start,” Powell said. “There’s been a shift, and it’s not like it used to be. A lot of it is crunched into that last week before Christmas.”

The hope for the Christmas season is that locals will start to take the atmosphere in and get out, have fun, and do their shopping in person.

“Our shoppers want to have fun,” Meinzinger said. “They want the Christmas music playing, they want to touch that merchandise, and they want to have a great shopping experience and great pricing, great brands, and great discounts at the same time.”

