Coast business owners enjoy increased traffic thanks to Small Business Saturday

With rising prices, supporting local businesses this holiday season is more important than ever before.

“It’s so important because you know these are your friends and your family who you know and you want to help support,” said Susannah Snyder, manager of Hilyer House in Ocean Springs.

Snyder says southern hospitality plays a role in why she believes people on the Gulf Coast love supporting local.

“People love to make those connections and to have a story behind what they’re getting,” she said.

Along with hospitality, a variety of items at Hillyer House makes it a great stop for Small Business Saturday.

“Like, you’re buying 10 gifts for 10 of your girlfriends, we’ve got the perfect soap for you that you can do,” Snyder explains. “And, we gift wrap all of it.”

Rachel Kelley, owner of Cornerstone Boutique in downtown Biloxi, says supporting small at her store means getting a personalized experience,

“What we pride ourselves on is teaching people how to dress for their body types,” she states.

According to Kelley, small business owners pride themselves on supporting each other’s businesses as well.

“We have really been able to come together as a unit,” said Kelley. “We work together, we direct each other’s clients to each other’s stores — where you going next?”

In Gulfport, Martin Miazza Gifts is going strong after nearly 60 years. Shoppers brose an assortment of unique items, handcrafted finds and assortments of local products.

With a new shipment of McCarty pottery just in Friday, owner Kennedy Miazza calls it a great boost into the holiday shopping season.

“That just brought them in droves,” said Miazza. “I felt like [Friday] was Small Business Saturday but then today it just continued. So, it’s just been a really, really great weekend.”

Meanwhile, over in Stone County, Saturday provided the perfect opportunity for shoppers to shop local at the McHenry Community Market Christmas Craft Show.

The market hosted its Christmas Craft Show, where dozens of people spent their dollars with local vendors for Small Business Saturday in search of last-minute holiday gifts. Christmas wreaths, candles, woodwork and many other decorative items could be found.

Katie Gipson, one of the vendors on site, made sure her appreciation of the support shown by the community was known.

“Supporting a small business is feeding family,” said Gipson. “We can design our products more to suit what you need. We just want to support our community and we’re very thankful that our community supports us also.”

According to the Small Business Administration, 99.3% of all businesses in Mississippi are considered small businesses.

