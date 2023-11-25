WLOX Careers
USM AD backs Hall despite ‘disappointment’ of a football season

Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain said football coach Will Hall will return for a 4th season.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall will return for the 2024 season.

Despite what he termed a “disappointment” of a season, USM Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain wasted little time in confirming that Hall would be back for a fourth year.

However, McClain’s statement of support came with a caveat.

“While changes and adjustments to the program are needed and expected this offseason, we believe Coach Hall can provide the leadership to continue to rebuild our proud program and get us back to competing for championships,” McClain said in a brief statement released on ‘X.’

McClain saw the Golden Eagles take a big step back in 2023, going from a 7-6, postseason participant in 2022 to a 3-9 mark this fall.

But his message came just about an hour after the Golden Eagles concluded their season with a 35-17 home loss to Troy University Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

McClain’s full statement read as follows:

“Thank you to everyone who has continued to support and show commitment to our young men … You are appreciated!”

